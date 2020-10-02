Environmental Power (OTCMKTS:EPGRQ) and Covanta (OTCMKTS:CVA) Financial Contrast

Environmental Power (OTCMKTS:EPGRQ) and Covanta (NYSE:CVA) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Environmental Power and Covanta, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Environmental Power 0 0 0 0 N/A Covanta 0 5 3 0 2.38

Covanta has a consensus target price of $11.93, suggesting a potential upside of 51.57%. Given Covanta’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Covanta is more favorable than Environmental Power.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Environmental Power and Covanta’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Environmental Power N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Covanta $1.87 billion 0.56 $10.00 million $0.07 112.43

Covanta has higher revenue and earnings than Environmental Power.

Profitability

This table compares Environmental Power and Covanta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Environmental Power N/A N/A N/A Covanta -1.01% -5.69% -0.51%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.4% of Covanta shares are held by institutional investors. 18.8% of Environmental Power shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of Covanta shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Environmental Power Company Profile

Environmental Power Corporation engages in the development, ownership, and operation of renewable energy production facilities in the United States. The company develops renewable energy facilities for the production and commercial application of methane-rich biogas produced from animal, food industry, and other organic wastes. The biogas could be sold to end-users or used to produce pipeline-grade methane, which is referred as renewable natural gas, liquefied natural gas, compressed natural gas, and renewable electrical energy or thermal energy, as well as to produce other useful by-products. Environmental Power Corporation operates three single digester facilities in Wisconsin. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses. The company disposes waste and generates electricity and/or steam; sells metal recovered during the energy-from-waste (EfW) process; and offers waste management solutions, such as site clean-up, wastewater treatment, pharmaceutical and healthcare solutions, transportation and logistics, recycling, and depackaging. It owns and operates 44 EfW facilities; 16 waste transfer stations, 20 material processing facilities, 4 landfills, and 1 regional metals recycling facility. Covanta Holding Corporation has a strategic partnership with the Green Investment Group Limited to develop, fund, and own EfW projects in Ireland and the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Danielson Holding Corporation and changed its name to Covanta Holding Corporation in September 2005. Covanta Holding Corporation was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey.

