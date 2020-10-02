Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $2.93 Per Share

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enterprise Financial Services in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $2.93 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.95.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 23.83%. The business had revenue of $83.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.70 million.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Enterprise Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $27.64 on Wednesday. Enterprise Financial Services has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $48.81. The company has a market cap of $724.33 million, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,243,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,709,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 145.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 715,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,970,000 after buying an additional 424,037 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 95.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 427,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,299,000 after buying an additional 208,262 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 7.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,664,000 after buying an additional 25,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,627,000. Institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director John S. Eulich purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.23 per share, with a total value of $146,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,378. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.65%.

Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

