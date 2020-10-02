Energean Oil & Gas (LON:ENOG) Trading 0.8% Higher

Energean Oil & Gas PLC (LON:ENOG) traded up 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 590 ($7.71) and last traded at GBX 585 ($7.64). 107,998 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 277,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 580.30 ($7.58).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energean Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Energean Oil & Gas from GBX 910 ($11.89) to GBX 930 ($12.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 575.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 571.01. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57.

In other news, insider Efstathios Topouzoglou purchased 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 574 ($7.50) per share, for a total transaction of £47,068 ($61,502.68). Also, insider Panagiotis Benos purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 568 ($7.42) per share, with a total value of £113,600 ($148,438.52). In the last three months, insiders acquired 38,200 shares of company stock valued at $21,266,800.

Energean Oil & Gas plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The company focuses on the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through five segments: Greece, Israel, Egypt, Montenegro, and New Ventures. The company holds 13 licenses in the Eastern Mediterranean.

