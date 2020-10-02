Emgold Mining (CVE:EMR) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Emgold Mining Co. (CVE:EMR)’s share price was down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 313,794 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 266,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.08. The company has a market cap of $3.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01.

About Emgold Mining (CVE:EMR)

Emgold Mining Corporation, a gold exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the western United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, tungsten, lead, copper, zinc, and other minerals. The company owns 100% interest in the Buckskin Rawhide East property comprising 52 unpatented mineral lode claims covering approximately 835 acres; Buckskin Rawhide West property that includes 21 unpatented mineral lode claims covering approximately 420 acres; and Koegel Rawhide gold and silver properties comprising 36 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 720 acres in Nevada.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Emgold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emgold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.