Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised Emclaire Financial from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th.

Emclaire Financial stock opened at $24.70 on Thursday. Emclaire Financial has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The company has a market capitalization of $66.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. Emclaire Financial had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Emclaire Financial stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) by 94.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,054 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Emclaire Financial worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emclaire Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial products and services to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts.

