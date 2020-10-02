Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) Receives $122.35 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $122.35.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ESTC shares. ValuEngine raised Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Elastic from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Elastic from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Elastic from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Elastic from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th.

In related news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 165,791 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.38, for a total transaction of $15,647,354.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,459 shares in the company, valued at $7,121,820.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $559,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,192.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,077,009 shares of company stock valued at $110,321,742. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 2,468.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $111.83 on Tuesday. Elastic has a 1-year low of $39.01 and a 1-year high of $117.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.54 and its 200 day moving average is $81.54. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.24. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 25.60% and a negative net margin of 30.94%. The company had revenue of $128.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

