Eisai Co. (OTCMKTS:SGIOF) Short Interest Down 17.6% in September

Eisai Co. (OTCMKTS:SGIOF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,900 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the August 31st total of 100,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 33.2 days.
SGIOF opened at $55.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.27. Eisai has a 1 year low of $39.84 and a 1 year high of $68.15.
Eisai Company Profile
