Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

EDIT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Editas Medicine currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.33.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Shares of EDIT stock opened at $28.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 8.95 and a current ratio of 8.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.36. Editas Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $39.96.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $10.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 404.88% and a negative return on equity of 46.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 361.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Editas Medicine will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Charles Albright sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total value of $96,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,178.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cynthia Collins sold 1,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $72,440.16. Insiders have sold a total of 14,976 shares of company stock valued at $522,000 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.