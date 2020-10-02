Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Echo Global Logistics is a leading provider of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services, delivered on a proprietary technology platform, serving the transportation and logistics needs of its clients. The company’s web-based technology platform compiles and analyzes data from its network of over 22,000 transportation providers to serve its clients’ shipping and freight management needs. Echo procures transportation and provides logistics services for more than 11,600 clients across a wide range of industries, such as manufacturing, construction, consumer products and retail. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Get Echo Global Logistics alerts:

ECHO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Echo Global Logistics from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Echo Global Logistics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Shares of Echo Global Logistics stock opened at $25.54 on Monday. Echo Global Logistics has a 52 week low of $14.17 and a 52 week high of $28.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $679.62 million, a PE ratio of 159.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.71.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $514.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.76 million. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 0.20%. On average, equities analysts predict that Echo Global Logistics will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $230,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,384. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECHO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 10.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Echo Global Logistics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 1.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 71,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

Read More: Profit Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Echo Global Logistics (ECHO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Echo Global Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Global Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.