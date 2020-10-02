eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Short Interest Update

eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,390,000 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the August 31st total of 21,430,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on eBay from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on eBay from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on eBay from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.69.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $52.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. eBay has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $61.06.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. eBay had a net margin of 46.91% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that eBay will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. eBay’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $256,376.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,856.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 53,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total transaction of $2,979,494.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,093,432.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,191,238 in the last three months. 5.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in eBay by 380.5% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 26,643 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 21,098 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in eBay by 790.7% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 668 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

