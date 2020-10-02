easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Goldman Sachs Group

easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EJTTF. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Sunday, August 16th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Sunday, August 16th. Davy Research raised shares of easyJet to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of easyJet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of easyJet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

EJTTF stock opened at $6.51 on Wednesday. easyJet has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $19.86. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.45 and its 200-day moving average is $7.86.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

