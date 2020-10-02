Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EGRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.67.

Shares of NASDAQ EGRX opened at $43.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.52 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.01 and a 200-day moving average of $46.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.97. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $64.94.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $41.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.46 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 4.11% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 840.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,986 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 19,649 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,090 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,470 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,772,000 after acquiring an additional 14,879 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,892 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 36.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,535 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,293,000 after acquiring an additional 24,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.

