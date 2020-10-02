DZ Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Software (OTCMKTS:STWRY)

DZ Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Software (OTCMKTS:STWRY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on STWRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Software in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Software in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut Software from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:STWRY opened at $12.44 on Tuesday. Software has a 1 year low of $6.62 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.07.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

