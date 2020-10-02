Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DLTH. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Duluth from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Duluth from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Duluth from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.33.

NASDAQ DLTH opened at $12.65 on Thursday. Duluth has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.98. The stock has a market cap of $372.57 million, a P/E ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.22.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. Duluth had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $137.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.73 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Duluth will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Duluth by 3.2% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 252,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Duluth by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 177,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 28,207 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Duluth by 7.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Duluth in the first quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Duluth by 95.2% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 11,224 shares during the last quarter. 24.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

