Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DRE. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duke Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on Duke Realty from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Duke Realty from $31.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.08.

DRE stock opened at $37.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.32. Duke Realty has a 52 week low of $25.19 and a 52 week high of $40.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $226.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.54 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 39.78% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Duke Realty will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Duke Realty news, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 5,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $227,697.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 31,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total value of $1,233,915.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRE. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 228.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 83.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 27.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Realty in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 256.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

