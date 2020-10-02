DSLA Protocol Trading 42.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DSLA)

DSLA Protocol (CURRENCY:DSLA) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. One DSLA Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, DSLA Protocol has traded down 42.7% against the US dollar. DSLA Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.42 million and $75,309.00 worth of DSLA Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00044063 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004823 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006421 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $539.83 or 0.05152343 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009560 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00057769 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00033128 BTC.

DSLA Protocol Profile

DSLA Protocol is a token. It was first traded on July 13th, 2018. DSLA Protocol’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,759,996,476 tokens. DSLA Protocol’s official message board is blog.stacktical.com . The official website for DSLA Protocol is stacktical.com . DSLA Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Stacktical

Buying and Selling DSLA Protocol

DSLA Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DSLA Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DSLA Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DSLA Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

