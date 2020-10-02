Dragon Option (DRAGON) Price Up 2.3% Over Last 7 Days

Dragon Option (CURRENCY:DRAGON) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. During the last seven days, Dragon Option has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dragon Option has a market capitalization of $3,549.10 and $3.00 worth of Dragon Option was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dragon Option token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, BigONE, Bancor Network and Hoo.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009554 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00251361 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00038290 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00085678 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.06 or 0.01527620 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00169190 BTC.

Dragon Option Token Profile

Dragon Option’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 125,379,539 tokens. The official message board for Dragon Option is medium.com/@dragonoption . The official website for Dragon Option is dragonoption.io/about . Dragon Option’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dragon Option

Dragon Option can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Bancor Network, ABCC and Hoo. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Option directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragon Option should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dragon Option using one of the exchanges listed above.

