DOWG THRE/PAR VTG FPD 0.001 (DP3H) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.50 on November 27th

DOWG THRE/PAR VTG FPD 0.001 (LON:DP3H) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share on Friday, November 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 21.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of DP3H stock opened at GBX 21 ($0.27) on Friday. DOWG THRE/PAR VTG FPD 0.001 has a 1-year low of GBX 0.23 ($0.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 39.50 ($0.52). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 million and a PE ratio of -1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 22.96 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 24.32.

