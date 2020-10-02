Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th.

Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 34.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund alerts:

DBL stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.17. 31,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,604. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.65. Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund has a twelve month low of $14.80 and a twelve month high of $21.30.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Story: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.