Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) in a research note published on Thursday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage issued a sector weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $4.06 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $12.86 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.97 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.71 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Longbow Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $441.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $345.00 to $390.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and set a $447.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $333.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $411.69.

DPZ stock opened at $426.99 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $227.50 and a 1 year high of $430.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $404.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $376.69. The firm has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.34.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.62 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $624,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andy Ballard sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total transaction of $293,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,895 shares in the company, valued at $793,398.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,818 shares of company stock valued at $10,125,287. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 101.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 123.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 840 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 22.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 27.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 5.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 51,311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the period. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

