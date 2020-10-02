Dignity (LON:DTY) Earns “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Dignity (LON:DTY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on the stock.

DTY opened at GBX 430.50 ($5.63) on Tuesday. Dignity has a 52-week low of GBX 210.50 ($2.75) and a 52-week high of GBX 648 ($8.47). The firm has a market capitalization of $215.34 million and a PE ratio of -9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 850.30, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 506.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 327.55.

Dignity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral services in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Funeral Services, Crematoria, and Pre-arranged Funeral Plans. The Funeral Services segment provides funerals and ancillary items, such as memorials and floral tributes. The Crematoria segment offers cremation services, as well as sells memorials and burial plots at the company operated crematoria and cemeteries.

