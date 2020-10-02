Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.03

Shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.03 and traded as high as $14.39. Deutsche Telekom shares last traded at $14.28, with a volume of 4,485,129 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DTE shares. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group set a €20.80 ($24.47) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €18.85 ($22.17).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of €14.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €14.03.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

