Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) PT Set at €4.10 by Goldman Sachs Group

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been given a €4.10 ($4.82) price target by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 43.84% from the company’s current price.

LHA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €5.70 ($6.71) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. HSBC set a €1.50 ($1.76) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of €6.45 ($7.59).

Shares of LHA stock opened at €7.30 ($8.59) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.04, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €8.47 and a 200 day moving average price of €8.68. Deutsche Lufthansa has a fifty-two week low of €7.02 ($8.26) and a fifty-two week high of €17.95 ($21.12).

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

