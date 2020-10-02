Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) PT Set at €4.10 by Goldman Sachs Group

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been given a €4.10 ($4.82) price target by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 43.84% from the company’s current price.

LHA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €5.70 ($6.71) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. HSBC set a €1.50 ($1.76) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of €6.45 ($7.59).

Shares of LHA stock opened at €7.30 ($8.59) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.04, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €8.47 and a 200 day moving average price of €8.68. Deutsche Lufthansa has a fifty-two week low of €7.02 ($8.26) and a fifty-two week high of €17.95 ($21.12).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

