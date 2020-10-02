Deutsche Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Elior Group (OTCMKTS:ELROF)

Deutsche Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Elior Group (OTCMKTS:ELROF) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Elior Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Elior Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Elior Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elior Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

ELROF stock opened at $5.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.59. Elior Group has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $5.90.

Elior Group SA provides contract catering and support services in France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, India, Portugal, and internationally. The company offers contract catering services to business and industry, education, and healthcare sectors under the Elior brand; and concession catering services at the airport, on the road, at the station, or in the city under the Areas brand.

