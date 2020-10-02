Delta 9 Cannabis (CVE:NINE) Trading Up 3%

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc (CVE:NINE)’s stock price was up 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.13 and last traded at C$1.03. Approximately 68,728 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 117,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $89.36 million and a PE ratio of 19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

About Delta 9 Cannabis (CVE:NINE)

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company, through its subsidiary, Delta 9 Bio-Tech Inc, engages in the production of medical marijuana. It primarily provides cannabis strains, as well as start-up materials and support services, including genetics (plants), grow pods, and consulting services to new and existing licensed producers.

