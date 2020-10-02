Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,849.32

Dechra Pharmaceuticals plc (LON:DPH)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,849.32 and traded as high as $3,238.00. Dechra Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3,196.00, with a volume of 178,710 shares changing hands.

DPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 3,300 ($43.12) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 3,185 ($41.62) to GBX 3,515 ($45.93) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,560 ($33.45) to GBX 2,510 ($32.80) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,186.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,851.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion and a PE ratio of 97.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.69, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This is a positive change from Dechra Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $10.29. Dechra Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is 103.66%.

In related news, insider Julian Heslop sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,248 ($42.44), for a total value of £129,920 ($169,763.49). Also, insider Ian Page sold 13,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,148 ($41.13), for a total value of £436,438.72 ($570,284.49). Insiders have sold 20,338 shares of company stock valued at $64,609,574 in the last 90 days.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (LON:DPH)

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians worldwide. It operates through European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development segments. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and locomotion and pain management products for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

