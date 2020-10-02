Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Raised to $116.00 at Mizuho

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DDOG. Summit Insights began coverage on Datadog in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Datadog from $59.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Datadog from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.13.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $103.51 on Thursday. Datadog has a 52 week low of $27.55 and a 52 week high of $107.99. The company has a quick ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -5,175.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.15.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Datadog had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $140.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total transaction of $1,171,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,587,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total value of $2,696,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 267,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,596,127.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,288,413 shares of company stock valued at $200,840,229 over the last three months. 26.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 362.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,236,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,806,553 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,963,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Datadog by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,407,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,406,000 after acquiring an additional 432,022 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,039,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,381,000 after buying an additional 57,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,854,000. 42.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

