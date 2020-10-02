Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Michael James Callahan Sells 10,000 Shares

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Michael James Callahan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total value of $889,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Michael James Callahan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Datadog alerts:

On Thursday, September 10th, Michael James Callahan sold 10,000 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total value of $824,100.00.

On Thursday, August 27th, Michael James Callahan sold 10,000 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total value of $836,600.00.

On Wednesday, July 29th, Michael James Callahan sold 145,000 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.39, for a total value of $12,961,550.00.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $103.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion and a PE ratio of -5,175.50. Datadog has a 12 month low of $27.55 and a 12 month high of $107.99. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.15.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $140.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.41 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Analysts predict that Datadog will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Datadog by 362.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,236,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,806,553 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Datadog during the first quarter worth about $62,963,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Datadog during the first quarter worth about $34,854,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. bought a new position in Datadog during the first quarter worth about $33,497,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new position in Datadog during the first quarter worth about $23,711,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Datadog in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Datadog from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Datadog from $59.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Datadog from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.13.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.