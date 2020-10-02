Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Earns “Buy” Rating from Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR) in a report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a $234.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Danaher from $183.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Danaher from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Danaher from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Danaher has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $202.00.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $214.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $205.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.55. Danaher has a fifty-two week low of $119.60 and a fifty-two week high of $218.68. The firm has a market cap of $152.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 77,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total value of $16,010,299.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,445 shares in the company, valued at $10,777,447.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John T. Schwieters sold 6,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.95, for a total value of $1,166,415.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,925,166.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 530,474 shares of company stock valued at $104,501,669 in the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.2% in the second quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.8% in the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.6% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.6% in the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 8,929 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

