DAIMLER AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:DMLRY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

DAIMLER AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:DMLRY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decrease of 13.7% from the August 31st total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DMLRY opened at $13.70 on Friday. DAIMLER AG/ADR has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $14.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.16.

DAIMLER AG/ADR Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

