D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.73 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) will report earnings of $1.73 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for D. R. Horton’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.65 and the highest is $1.94. D. R. Horton posted earnings per share of $1.35 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that D. R. Horton will report full-year earnings of $5.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $6.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $7.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for D. R. Horton.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DHI shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of D. R. Horton from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Seaport Global Securities raised their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. D. R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

In other D. R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $342,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,667.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total value of $3,937,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,128,784.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 45,754 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton in the first quarter worth $653,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 80.9% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 26,965 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 51.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,040,686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,383,000 after acquiring an additional 352,649 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 37.3% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,069 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DHI opened at $77.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.71. D. R. Horton has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $77.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.36 and a 200-day moving average of $56.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

