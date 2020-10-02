Crystal Lake Mining (CVE:CLM) Trading 6.1% Higher

Crystal Lake Mining Corp (CVE:CLM)’s stock price traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 506,516 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 301,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $53.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Crystal Lake Mining Company Profile (CVE:CLM)

Crystal Lake Mining Corporation engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of metal resources in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, nickel, cobalt, copper, and precious metals. Its flagship properties include L1 and L5 properties located in Emo, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Sierra Iron Ore Corporation and changed its name to Crystal Lake Mining Corporation in July 2016.

