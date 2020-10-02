Cryptoindex.com 100 (CIX100) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7,996.00

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CURRENCY:CIX100) traded up 44.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. Cryptoindex.com 100 has a total market cap of $36.71 million and approximately $7,996.00 worth of Cryptoindex.com 100 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptoindex.com 100 token can now be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00005589 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and Instant Bitex. Over the last seven days, Cryptoindex.com 100 has traded 49.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Cryptoindex.com 100

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CIX100) is a token. It launched on July 16th, 2018. Cryptoindex.com 100’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,409,480 tokens. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official message board is medium.com/@CryptoIndex . The Reddit community for Cryptoindex.com 100 is /r/CryptoIndex_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptoindex.com 100’s official website is cryptoindex.com . Cryptoindex.com 100’s official Twitter account is @IndexCrypto

Cryptoindex.com 100 Token Trading

Cryptoindex.com 100 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptoindex.com 100 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptoindex.com 100 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptoindex.com 100 using one of the exchanges listed above.

