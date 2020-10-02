CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) PT Lowered to $9.00 at Piper Sandler

CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

CFB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They set a hold rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

CFB stock opened at $8.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.27 and a 200-day moving average of $9.15. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $14.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFB. UBS Group AG grew its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 17,524 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 555.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,415,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,842 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $476,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 132.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 103,273 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 682.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 774,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,503,000 after acquiring an additional 675,168 shares during the period.

CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and one-to-four family real estate loans; commercial loans across various industries, including the energy industry; and a variety of loans to individuals for personal and household purposes, such as secured and unsecured term loans, and home improvement loans.

