Critical Survey: RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) and Berkshire Bancorp (NASDAQ:BERK)

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) and Berkshire Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BERK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.8% of RBB Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Berkshire Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.7% of RBB Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 70.4% of Berkshire Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares RBB Bancorp and Berkshire Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RBB Bancorp 21.00% 8.05% 1.10% Berkshire Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for RBB Bancorp and Berkshire Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RBB Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00 Berkshire Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

RBB Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $12.75, suggesting a potential upside of 14.25%. Given RBB Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe RBB Bancorp is more favorable than Berkshire Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

RBB Bancorp has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Berkshire Bancorp has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RBB Bancorp and Berkshire Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RBB Bancorp $160.04 million 1.38 $39.21 million $1.95 5.72 Berkshire Bancorp $30.59 million 4.08 $6.26 million N/A N/A

RBB Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Berkshire Bancorp.

Summary

RBB Bancorp beats Berkshire Bancorp on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans. In addition, it provides international letters of credit, SWIFT, export advisory, trade finance discount, and foreign exchange services; and trust, remote deposit, e-banking, and mobile banking services, as well as operates a loan production office in California. The company primarily offers its products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. As of March 26, 2019, it operated 10 branches in Los Angeles County; 2 branches in Ventura County; 1 branch in Irvine, California; 1 branch in Las Vegas, Nevada; and 9 branches and 2 loan offices in Brooklyn, Queens, and Manhattan in New York. RBB Bancorp was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Berkshire Bancorp

Berkshire Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Berkshire Bank that provides community banking services primarily to businesses, professionals, and retail customers. The company offers various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial mortgage loans secured by office buildings, retail establishments, multi-family residential real estate, and other types of commercial property; commercial loans offered to businesses for inventory financing, working capital, machinery and equipment purchases, expansion, and other business purposes; and residential mortgage loans secured by first liens on one-to-four family owner-occupied or rental residential real estate, as well as residential single family construction loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and short-term fixed-rate consumer loans. The company also offers title insurance agency services; and acts as a qualified intermediary in connection with tax free exchanges under Section 1031 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. It operates through seven deposit-taking offices in New York City; four deposit-taking offices in Orange and Sullivan counties, New York; and one deposit taking office in Teaneck, New Jersey. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in New York, New York.

