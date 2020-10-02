Critical Survey: Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) versus American Shared Hospital Services (NASDAQ:AMS)

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) and American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Guardant Health and American Shared Hospital Services’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guardant Health $214.38 million 50.08 -$75.65 million ($0.84) -128.56 American Shared Hospital Services $20.60 million 0.49 $660,000.00 N/A N/A

American Shared Hospital Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Guardant Health.

Risk & Volatility

Guardant Health has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Shared Hospital Services has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Guardant Health and American Shared Hospital Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guardant Health -45.53% -13.35% -11.34% American Shared Hospital Services -1.39% -0.83% -0.48%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Guardant Health and American Shared Hospital Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guardant Health 0 0 7 0 3.00 American Shared Hospital Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Guardant Health presently has a consensus price target of $113.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.64%. Given Guardant Health’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Guardant Health is more favorable than American Shared Hospital Services.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.2% of Guardant Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.8% of American Shared Hospital Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of Guardant Health shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.7% of American Shared Hospital Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

American Shared Hospital Services beats Guardant Health on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc., a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications. It also provides LUNAR-1 for minimal residual disease and recurrence detection in cancer survivors. In addition, the company is developing LUNAR-2 for early detection of cancer in higher risk individuals. Further, it offers development services, including companion diagnostic development and regulatory approval, clinical trial referral, and liquid biopsy testing development and support services to biopharmaceutical companies and medical institutions. Guardant Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia. It also provides image guided radiation therapy (IGRT) systems that integrate imaging and detection components into an accelerator, which allows clinicians to plan treatment, verify positioning, and deliver treatment. In addition, the company offers financing services for Leksell Gamma Knife units. Further, it provides proton beam therapy equipment (PBRT) and services in Orlando, Florida and Long Beach, California, as well as offers planning, installation, reimbursement, and marketing support services to its customers. As of March 1, 2020, it operated 15 Gamma Knife units in 14 states of the United States and one in Lima, Peru. It also operates one PBRT system and one IGRT machine. American Shared Hospital Services was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

