Crexendo Inc (OTCMKTS:CXDO) Director Sells $204,800.00 in Stock

Crexendo Inc (OTCMKTS:CXDO) Director Anil K. Puri sold 40,000 shares of Crexendo stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $204,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,501 shares in the company, valued at $120,325.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of OTCMKTS CXDO opened at $5.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Crexendo Inc has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $12.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.92 million, a P/E ratio of 92.18, a PEG ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.96.

Crexendo (OTCMKTS:CXDO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.05 million for the quarter. Crexendo had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 7.02%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crexendo Inc will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CXDO shares. B. Riley started coverage on Crexendo in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Crexendo from a “d-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Crexendo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

Crexendo Company Profile

Crexendo, Inc provides unified communications cloud telecom, broadband Internet, and other cloud business services for businesses in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using IP or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services.

