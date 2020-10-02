Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ERIC. TheStreet raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a report on Monday, July 20th. Charter Equity reissued a buy rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a report on Monday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.38.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson stock opened at $10.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.61. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a PE ratio of 119.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.41.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 1.21%. Sell-side analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,058,903 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,249,000 after buying an additional 1,772,026 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,258,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,678,000. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,731,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 795,203 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares during the last quarter. 8.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

