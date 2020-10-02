Credit Suisse Group Increases Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target to $765.00

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $734.00 to $765.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SHW. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $695.00 to $795.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $674.00 to $790.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $742.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $676.74.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $690.80 on Wednesday. Sherwin-Williams has a 12 month low of $325.43 and a 12 month high of $725.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $62.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $685.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $584.38.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.69 by $1.41. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams will post 22.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 5,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $656.16, for a total transaction of $3,290,642.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,642.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 4,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.70, for a total value of $3,190,362.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,624,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,543 shares of company stock worth $37,224,818. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% in the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

