Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) a €3.65 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €3.65 ($4.29) target price on Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NOKIA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.80 ($4.47) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Nord/LB set a €4.80 ($5.65) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.50 ($5.29) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. UBS Group set a €4.50 ($5.29) target price on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €4.11 ($4.83).

Nokia Oyj has a fifty-two week low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a fifty-two week high of €5.95 ($7.00).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

