Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) a €5.50 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €5.50 ($6.47) price objective on Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.80 ($8.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of €6.41 ($7.54).

Get Deutsche Bank alerts:

Shares of DBK stock opened at €7.10 ($8.35) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €7.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of €7.31. Deutsche Bank has a 52 week low of €12.36 ($14.54) and a 52 week high of €18.49 ($21.75).

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.