Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $394.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Credit Acceptance from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Credit Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Credit Acceptance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.86.

Shares of Credit Acceptance stock opened at $347.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $390.53 and a 200 day moving average of $376.20. Credit Acceptance has a 12 month low of $199.00 and a 12 month high of $539.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 21.20 and a quick ratio of 21.20.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.36 by ($2.96). Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The firm had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.72 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance will post 34.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 9,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.58, for a total transaction of $4,238,244.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,778,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,217,851.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenda J. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $1,026,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,329 shares of company stock worth $13,529,755 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CACC. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Credit Acceptance by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,669,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Credit Acceptance by 270.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $832,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Credit Acceptance by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,281,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hound Partners LLC purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,787,000. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

