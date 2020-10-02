Cox Capital Mgt LLC Sells 4,120 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC trimmed its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 50.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,079 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 4,120 shares during the quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total transaction of $264,798.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,050.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 10,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.58, for a total transaction of $1,644,480.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,725 shares of company stock worth $19,227,480. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FDX stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $254.99. 16,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,127,006. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $88.69 and a 1 year high of $259.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $227.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.18. The stock has a market cap of $66.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $2.18. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FDX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $110.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $280.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $218.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 price objective (up from $265.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.60.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

