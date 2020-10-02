Cox Capital Mgt LLC Sells 19,161 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 28.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,835 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,161 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newport Trust Co increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.7% during the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 200,968,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,075,279,000 after buying an additional 3,397,127 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,210,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,235,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669,793 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in AT&T by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,589,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,524,000 after acquiring an additional 25,658,276 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in AT&T by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,477,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,385,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,096 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in AT&T by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,901,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $843,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606,476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on T. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Scotiabank downgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Barclays began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of T stock remained flat at $$28.49 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 130,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,177,566. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

