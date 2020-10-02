Cox Capital Mgt LLC Reduces Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC lowered its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,943 shares during the quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.9% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 3.7% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 4,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 3.9% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 19.6% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UPS. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $106.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.48.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $166.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,709,812. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $171.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $20.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 21st. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 53.65%.

In other news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $1,563,648.75. Also, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total value of $10,067,112.00. Insiders sold 80,291 shares of company stock worth $12,848,237 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.