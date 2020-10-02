Cox Capital Mgt LLC Reduces Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC lessened its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,965 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. SAP accounts for 2.2% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in SAP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SAP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in SAP by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in SAP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in SAP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, July 20th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on SAP from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on SAP in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on SAP from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. SAP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.40.

Shares of SAP stock traded down $1.54 on Friday, reaching $155.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,268. The company has a market capitalization of $187.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.51. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $90.89 and a 52 week high of $169.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The software maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 16.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

