Cox Capital Mgt LLC Raises Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,426 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 2.1% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABT. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 382 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 159.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 178.5% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 596 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1,187.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 528 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $2,254,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,496,102. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $374,015.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,516,877.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,771 shares of company stock valued at $12,220,943 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.23. The company had a trading volume of 32,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,881,862. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $192.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.92. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $114.19.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.19.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

