Cox Capital Mgt LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,912 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 103.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EQR shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded Equity Residential from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded Equity Residential from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Equity Residential from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.95.

Shares of NYSE:EQR traded down $1.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,616,052. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.02. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $49.62 and a fifty-two week high of $89.55. The company has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.13). Equity Residential had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $653.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.05%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

