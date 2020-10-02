Cox Capital Mgt LLC Raises Holdings in Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Community Healthcare Trust makes up 1.7% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cox Capital Mgt LLC owned about 0.18% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CHCT shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Truist increased their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Colliers Securities began coverage on Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Colliers Secur. began coverage on Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.20.

Shares of NYSE CHCT traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.63. The company had a trading volume of 117 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,684. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 84.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.57. Community Healthcare Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $20.12 and a 1-year high of $52.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.48.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.30). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 3.83%. As a group, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust Inc will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Community Healthcare Trust Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

