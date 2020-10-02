Cox Capital Mgt LLC Purchases Shares of 27,656 First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,656 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First of Long Island in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,314,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First of Long Island by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,291,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,104,000 after acquiring an additional 181,152 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in First of Long Island by 4,842.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 142,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 139,303 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in First of Long Island during the 1st quarter worth approximately $970,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 292,187.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 46,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.25% of the company’s stock.

First of Long Island stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.09. 16 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,320. The company has a market capitalization of $353.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.47. First of Long Island Corp has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $25.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. First of Long Island had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $28.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First of Long Island Corp will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. This is a boost from First of Long Island’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th. First of Long Island’s payout ratio is presently 41.14%.

FLIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of First of Long Island from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First of Long Island from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

